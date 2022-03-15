Former Goodyear employees donate £12,125 to help fund a new special school outdoor classroom

The Transport and General Workers Union have part funded a new outdoor classroom at Penn Fields Special School

The Transport and General Workers Union (TGWU) has organised numerous fundraising projects for special needs schools in Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

In their latest benevolent scheme, the group have part-funded a new outdoor classroom at Penn Fields Special School in Wolverhampton with a donation of £12,125.

Mary Evans, school business manager at Penn Fields Special School, said: "We are extremely appreciative to TGWU, everybody they have been fantastic and we are really excited to carry on their proud living legacy.

"It has taken around six months from start to finish to make sure we are getting best value.

"Covid made it difficult getting wood for example, but the building went up within a week and students were in it as soon as they could be.

"It was a really generous donation which has allow us to create an outdoor learning space.

"It will give us much needed classroom space that will benefit students, staff and the whole school community.

The building will also further benefit the school's outdoor learning curriculum such as The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and Forest Schools.

Wolverhampton's iconic Goodyear factory closed its gates in December 2016, marking the end of 89 years in the city.

The factory opened in 1927 and at its peak covered 88 acres and employed more than 7,000 staff, making tyres for cars, trucks, tractors and even Formula 1 racing teams.

Following a deal with developer St Modwen the site was sold in 2002 and production was scaled down and new homes were built.

Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, who worked at the former tyre plant for almost 40 years, said: "Everything we are doing is to create a proud living legacy to the ex-members of the fund.

"We have done a number of projects at the school, in total we have spent just under £39,000 at the school on different projects.