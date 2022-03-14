Appeal for help after art pieces stolen from cinema

Sukhjeven Chumber said the taking of his art works was appalling, but also said it wouldn't stop his message

Sukhjeven Chumber put out an appeal for help after two of his images depicting the Black Lives Matters protest in West Park in Wolverhampton in 2020 were stolen from the Lighthouse Cinema.

Mr Chumber said the pieces had gone missing on Friday, March 4, with CCTV footage showing the pieces being taken from the city centre cinema and exhibition space.

He said he was shocked and appalled about his work being stolen, but said it wouldn't stop his message.

He said: "The work is about fight against racism this person obviously doesn’t believe in the same value in life and culture.

"This is a hate crime and to destroy my work is complete unquestionable.

"I'm definitely not happy, but will stand up for the fight against racism.

"My message to the person is that you haven’t won anything and you won’t by destroying my work.

"If you don’t believe in equality, then please keep your negativity to yourself."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Two framed images were stolen from the Lighthouse Theatre in Fryer Street, Wolverhampton, on Friday, March 4.