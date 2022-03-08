Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fairtrade competition winners enjoy awards success

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Winners of an arts competition around Fairtrade were given their prizes at a special awards ceremony.

Competition winners with, left to right, Julia Farrell, Chair of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Brenda Shuttleworth, Secretary of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Richard Green from the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton, and Ann Bickley, of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership.
Competition winners with, left to right, Julia Farrell, Chair of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Brenda Shuttleworth, Secretary of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Richard Green from the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton, and Ann Bickley, of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership.

The winners of a poster competition around climate and Fairtrade were invited to the ceremony at Wolverhampton Civic Centre on Friday, March 4.

All Wolverhampton schools which put a focus on Fairtrade in their curriculum were invited to enter the annual competition, organised by Ann Bickley and the Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership and sponsored by The Rotary Club of Wolverhampton, Midcounties Co-operative and the Fairtrade City Partnership.

Children from schools from across the city submitted entries with a total of 14 prize winners from seven schools selected by judges.

They received a selection of prizes including book tokens, Fairtrade Easter eggs and goody bags for their schools at the event held at the Civic Centre.

Julia Farrell, Chair of the Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership, added: "We received some excellent entries for this year's competition, and we had a hard time picking the winners.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone who took part and thank them for helping to raise awareness of Fairtrade in Wolverhampton and we hope the students enjoy their visit to Central Library to see their amazing work on display for all to see."

To find out more about Fairtrade in Wolverhampton, go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/fairtrade.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News