Fairtrade competition winners enjoy awards success

Competition winners with, left to right, Julia Farrell, Chair of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Brenda Shuttleworth, Secretary of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership, Richard Green from the Rotary Club of Wolverhampton, and Ann Bickley, of the Wolverhampton Fairtrade City Partnership.

The winners of a poster competition around climate and Fairtrade were invited to the ceremony at Wolverhampton Civic Centre on Friday, March 4.

All Wolverhampton schools which put a focus on Fairtrade in their curriculum were invited to enter the annual competition, organised by Ann Bickley and the Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership and sponsored by The Rotary Club of Wolverhampton, Midcounties Co-operative and the Fairtrade City Partnership.

Children from schools from across the city submitted entries with a total of 14 prize winners from seven schools selected by judges.

They received a selection of prizes including book tokens, Fairtrade Easter eggs and goody bags for their schools at the event held at the Civic Centre.

Julia Farrell, Chair of the Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership, added: "We received some excellent entries for this year's competition, and we had a hard time picking the winners.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone who took part and thank them for helping to raise awareness of Fairtrade in Wolverhampton and we hope the students enjoy their visit to Central Library to see their amazing work on display for all to see."