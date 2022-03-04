Notification Settings

Funeral date set for long-serving Wolverhampton councillor

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished:

The funeral of long-standing Wolverhampton councillor Patricia Patten has been arranged.

Former councillor Patricia Patten
Former councillor Patricia Patten

It will take place at Bushbury Crematorium, West Chapel next Thursday, March 10, at noon.

The grandmother of three - who died in early February aged 79 - represented Oxley ward from 1992-1996 and more recently Penn from 2002-2018.

After stepping down from the council in 2018 along with five other councillors, she was given an Honorary Alderman title, joining her husband Neville, the former council leader who was made an Alderman in 2014. He died in October 2020.

Current and former councillors, friends and colleagues are expected to turn out for Mrs Patten's funeral.

Her daughter Sharon said she hoped the funeral would be a celebration of her mother's life and the service she had given to the people of Wolverhampton.

Current Penn councillor Paul Singh said: “Pat was a huge inspiration to so many of us in Wolverhampton but, more importantly she was a caring, loving human being who will be sorely missed.

"I hope as many people as possible can turn out to pay their respects to someone who served the area so well."

