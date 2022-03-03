Around three-fifths of West Midlands teenagers have received first dose of Covid-19 jab

NHS data revealed 168,304 people aged between 12 and 15 in the region had one dose whilst 27 per cent of the sum – or 72,598 – had two jabs.

It comes as health chiefs said they are visiting more than 300 schools in the Midlands this month as over 200,000 of youngsters remain un-jabbed.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: "Vaccines remain our first line of defence against the virus, So, getting jabbed is one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and our communities as we learn to live with Covid-19.

"This is why local NHS teams will be visiting over 300 more schools this month, making it easier for pupils to get protected. We know that people can get Covid again and again and even if it doesn’t make them seriously ill, there’s still the risk of long Covid or developing further complications.

"The NHS vaccination programme has proved pivotal in reducing the risk of severe infection and hospitalisations and the best step that people can take is to get vaccinated as we learn to live with the virus. It’s never too late to get started on your course of vaccinations if you’ve not already done so."

A report from the National Audit Office released recently found that the NHS vaccination programme has helped to save lives and reduce hospital admissions, meeting “stretching and unprecedented targets” – all while making effective use of public money.