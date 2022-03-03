Almost £25,000 to be spent on by-election for fraudulent councillor's seat – despite voters heading to polls in May

Disgraced former Wolverhampton councillor Harman Banger

Harman Banger, formerly a cabinet member who represented East Park, resigned in December last year after going on trial with his wife over the loans.

Now a by-election for East Park is set to be held on April after three people requested an earlier ballot, despite local elections being held on May 5.

It means voters will head to the polls on both days, with the by-election believed to cost around £20,000 to £25,000, the Express & Star understands.

Current councillors are said to be very frustrated by the move – out of Wolverhampton Council's control – with the elected person set to be in the role for less than a move, before having to win their seat again.

Chiefs from the authority said they had been planning to hold the by-election at the same time as the main elections on May 5 to minimise disruption for voters.

But the decision was taken out of their hand after an earlier vote was triggered, leaving the council with no choice but to hold an earlier vote under electoral law.

David Pattison, chief operating officer at the council, said: "A by-election will now take place on April 7 for the East Park ward.

"We know that it might be frustrating for some electors that they will be asked to vote in this election on April 7 and then again in the main local elections less than a month later on May 5, however it is important to say we had no choice in the matter.

"The law is very clear that the election must take place on April 7."

The vote comes after a similar situation in Walsall where a by-election was held in Pleck on December 16 – despite the seat set to be contested in May this year.

It saw Labour comfortably hold the seat but candidate Simran Cheema wasn't elected due to her being ineligible, having held a part-time job with Walsall Libraries when her candidacy papers were signed off ­– in breach of the rules.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of the authority, called on Labour to refund the £20,000 or so spent on the election and said members needed to "answer for their incompetence" over the poll.

Banger, 41, and his wife Neena Kumari, 39, both of Bilston Road in Wolverhampton, were found guilty of fraud by false representation on December 17.

The former councillor resigned from the seat after being found guilty – after he resigned from the cabinet when allegations were made and was suspended by the Labour Party, pending the outcome of the trial.

Banger has appealed his conviction and the appeal will not be heard until October 17 this year, a spokesman for the CPS confirmed to the Express & Star.