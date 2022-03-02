Orienteering classes being given at Baggeridge Country Park

Oreinteering is open for any age

From Saturday for six weeks there will be coaching sessions and exercises to test map reading and navigation skills.

Harlequins orienteering club will be running the events.

A spokesman said: "A series of six sessions specially designed for people who haven’t been orienteering before on Saturdays from 1pm to 2.30pm.

"Each week offers a short coaching session with games and exercises to develop map reading and navigation skills. Then a choice of courses will be on offer for participants to practice their new skills."

The spokesman added: "Orienteering is the navigation sport that involves finding your way between a series of checkpoints in a park, a forest, a town or a hillside – at your own pace – without getting lost. It’s a lot of fun and we’re here to help you gain the confidence you need to make your orienteering a great experience.

"At the end of the series the aim is to be able to navigate with map and compass at such a level that you’ll be able to take part in our regular orienteering events. The skills covered in each session are listed below. If you want to find out more beforehand, take a look at the New to Orienteering page for some hints, tips and lots of links."

Sessions are open to individuals and groups, although under 12s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.