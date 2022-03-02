Developers shortlisted for Wolverhampton Canalside housing scheme

Computer generated image of what Canalside South could look like

Hundreds of new homes are to be built at the city's Canalside South with a shortlist of three companies now drawn up by the city council and the Canal & River Trust after a tender process.

Best and final offers for the site will now be submitted by the three bidders.

The 17-acre waterfront area sits on the eastern edge of the city centre and is made up of the Canal & River Trust-owned former Crane Foundry site, Wolverhampton Council’s former British Steel site and land off Qualcast Road.

It is hoped that around 1,000 homes will be built.

There is also the potential for a mix of retail, leisure and commercial uses as part of the development.

This comes on the back of the first phase of Canalside South at Horseley Fields, recently receiving planning consent for the first tranche of 366 homes.

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “The tendering process demonstrated there is a strong developer appetite to deliver a transformational project in this part of the city.

“We now have three strong bidders for this large and exciting opportunity at Canalside South and, through our Canalside Delivery Partnership with the Canal & River Trust, we are determined to realise its potential.

The old British steel site in Qualcast Road, Wolverhampton, is one of the areas included in the plans

“Strong partnership working is delivering £4.4 billion of investment across Wolverhampton - and by pooling our resources with the Canal & River Trust we believe we can bring about a nationally significant development on one of the most historic stretches of canal in the country.

“It will enable our residents to benefit from superb connectivity, amenity and health and well-being opportunities at this wonderful heritage location.”

Cheryl Blount-Powell, national property development manager at the Canal & River Trust, added: “We have been impressed with the level of interest and quality of developers keen to deliver a high quality sustainable residential led development.

"The Canal & River Trust look forward to working with the preferred developer to deliver a transformational development for Canalside that the city of Wolverhampton will be proud of.”

Mark Birks, principal of Avison Young and head of the regional land and development team, said: “We have been very encouraged by the commercial appetite for this significant regeneration opportunity within the heart of Wolverhampton.