Woman and girl taken to hospital after Wolverhampton house fire rescue

A woman and a girl were taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Wolverhampton.
Fire crews were called to a house in St Anne's Road, at at 9.30pm on Monday.
The fire broke out in a rear bedroom of the three-bedroom, semi-detached property.
Nobody else is thought to have been injured.