Woman and girl taken to hospital after Wolverhampton house fire rescue

By Mark AndrewsPublished:

A woman and a girl were taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Wolverhampton.

St Anne's Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

Fire crews were called to a house in St Anne's Road, at at 9.30pm on Monday.

The fire broke out in a rear bedroom of the three-bedroom, semi-detached property.

Nobody else is thought to have been injured.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

