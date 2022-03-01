Wolverhampton's Yo! youth activities hailed a success during half term holidays

É: Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, cabinet member for education, skills and work at Cornerstone Cafe, Bilston

Youngsters and their families took part events from multi sports and theatre and dance to archery, outdoor activities and arts and crafts.

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities also enjoyed a variety of events from circus activities with Sassy Sensory, animal therapy sessions, cinema trips and indoor soft play.

Gazebo Theatre Group hosted 40 children. CEO Pamela Cole-Hudson said: "We have had a fantastic week of activities here at Gazebo with more than 40 children and young people participating in lots of fun, creative activities including drama, circus skills and film-making.

"On Tuesday participants created adverts to help spread messages of reducing, re-using and recycling and watched an exciting interactive Gazebo performance about climate change."

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for children, said: "February half-term proved to be a fun-packed week for our children with many youngsters enjoying the wide range of activities that were on offer.

"It’s so important for young people and families to have something to do during school holidays and, with the combined help of city partners and funding from the council, we certainly delivered another fantastic week of activities for children of all ages and abilities."

She added: “We are now making plans for the Easter and Summer holidays to ensure that we can provide a wide range of exciting opportunities across the city.”

Councillor Mike Hardacre, cabinet member for education, skills and work, visited Cornerstone Cafe, Bilston.

He said: "The Yo! programme is about reaching young people and families with engaging activities, and once again, it was encouraging to see so many children and families getting involved and trying something new."