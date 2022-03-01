Wolverhampton author pens book about escape from African dictatorship to inspire others

My Life Adventures by Peter Daz

Tawanda Mhondiwa, who writes under the pen name Peter Daz, grew up in a Zimbabwean village and eventually was given political asylum in the UK for standing up to dictator Robert Mugabe.

My Life Adventures is "a fictional novel about the accomplishments and disasters he survived which made him who he is today".

The 45-year-old said: "A lot of people have no idea of my background and accomplishments and character and were relying on hearsay stories of me most of them not true, so I realized I had to write a book, to put everything straight.

"I grew up being inspired by stories I read about people, who were heroic and I feel, my story is no different as I have accomplished so much as well for the young people and adults to enjoy and get inspired and make the world a better place.

"Everywhere around the world, people are yearning for change and that’s what my book is all about. I am no longer the same person I used to be. Now I have changed."

He added: "We are living in a world where people have so much to hide about themselves and my book is a first step to encourage people to do the same so that we kill the grapevine phenomenon and everyone lives their lives free and happy."

Daz narrates a story about humble beginnings and beating out the odds to survive the hostile reality of living in an African village and moving to live in the city where his life begins to unravel.

Dealing with the temptation of the big city he began working for Mugabe's government in 2000, first the Information Ministry and then the Elections Directorate.

However, seeing the corruption around him he began asking questions and eventually had to escape the country to save his life.