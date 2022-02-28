Wolverhampton maternity staff praised for going 'above and beyond'

Sarah and Ava

Sarah Maxfield gave birth to Ava at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton three years ago and was full of anxiety prior to the birth.

The 34-year-old said: “I think the staff were absolutely phenomenal throughout my time and they deserve the biggest thank you."

In Sarah’s original birth plan, she wanted to give birth in the birthing pool at the Midwife Led Unit.

The 34-year-old, from Cannock, said: “It was so important for me to have a positive birth to bond with my baby and we had a very clear plan in place.

"I was aware the plan may go out the window but not as much as it did. However I had great care throughout and the staff always listened and respected me. They kept me informed and were so kind.”

Sarah was rushed for an emergency c section after staff struggled to pick up her daughter's heart rate.

The 34-year-old said: “Throughout this time they continued to talk me through every step and were so calm. One midwife did not let go of my hand the whole time and was so so caring. I felt so supported."

“The care I received after the birth was amazing as well. One member of staff was crucial to helping me breast feed, couldn’t have done it without her.

“The staff also set up a re-birthing experience where we could spend time together in the birthing pool as a family – this was a lovely experience and really helped with bonding and recovering after a traumatic birth.

"It was everything I had planned for so even though my birth experience was not what I would have wanted, I still got my positive birth experience. This was so helpful. A real special moment. The care I received was incredible.”

Lyndsay Durkin, manager of the Midwifery Led Unit (MLU), said: “The MLU has a home-like feel which is important to the care of low risk women, however as a unit we actively seek out ways to utilise the environment for women who would have liked to birth on MLU, or who need additional space, time and privacy to relax and bond with their baby.