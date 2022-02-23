Notification Settings

Wolverhampton pub near Molineux set to host Premier League trophy

By Thomas Parkes

Football fans will be able to get up close and personal to the Premier League trophy when it visits a pub near Molineux this weekend.

The Leaping Wolf pub
The famous trophy will be on show in The Leaping Wolf pub on Waterloo Road, near to Wolves' home, on Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Visitors to the Wolverhampton pub will have a chance to have a photograph with the glittering prize, won by Manchester City last season.

The trophy was cast by the Crown Jewellers, with the main body of the trophy is made from solid sterling silver while its two crowns are cast from 24-carat silver-gilt.

The base of the trophy made from Malachite, a semi-precious stone found in Africa, and the design of it is based on the theme of 'The Three Lions of English Football'.

Two of the lions can be found above the handles on either side of the trophy, with the third lion said to be the captain that lifts it at the end of the season.

Kelly Ward, management partner at the pub, said: "Being so close to the Molineux, we have a huge footballing fanbase visiting us weekly. So, to have the Premier League trophy on-show this Sunday is really exciting!"

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

