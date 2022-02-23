Black Country carnival returning to community after two years of pandemic

Wayne Palmer, Connor Horton, Marie Hall, Diane Coughlan and Becky Newton - who are looking forward to Willenhall Carnival.

Willenhall Carnival, which has been running for over 40 years, will have free entry this year to encourage as many members of the community to attend as possible.

Chair of the carnival committee, Wayne Palmer, said: "This is our comeback. We want to get it out there that we're back and bigger than ever.

"We're inviting the community in with free entry as a thank you so we can be as affordable as possible for the community.

"There'll also be free activities so parents don't have to shell out to come out and we won't be pulling on purse strings.

"It will be a party to remember."

The festivities will include donkeys, a petting zoo, and bouncy castles, alongside bands and stalls.

This year, the theme is the Queen's Jubilee to coincide with the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

To celebrate, the carnival will have a Jubilee-themed gazebo and the carnival queen will ride around the streets on a horse and carriage.

Wayne also hopes the festivities can be extended even further, as the committee are submitting a National Lottery application in the hopes of receiving more funding.

As it stands, more than £2,000's worth of free attractions are already in place.

Organisers are currently looking for main arena acts, bands and singers, as well as charity and trade stalls for the event.