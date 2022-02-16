Ukrainians in Wolverhampton urge countrymen to stock up on supplies

Mychajlo Fedyk, Mariana Dzus and Andriy Duda join other members of the Wolverhampton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain

Local Ukrainian associations have already sent more than £10,000 for medical supplies and food.

A campaign has also been launched calling for donations of both money and supplies through local churches and associations.

The 'Help Ukraine emergency appeal' has already managed to raise £3,000 through a fundraising page launched last week.

This all comes at a time when tensions remain high, although Russia has said that some troops are being withdrawn back to their bases after completing military exercises on the borders with Ukraine.

Mychajlo Fedyk at the Ukranian Church and Community Centre in Wolverhampton

Anna Karpynec, the 66-year-old Wolverhampton branch chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Women in Great Britain, said: "The situation is very frightening and very worrying.

"I have family in the West of Ukraine and friends where if anything starts it will be with bombing.

"All of the Ukrainian associations and Catholic churches have been collecting donations of both money and medical supplies as well as such things as blankets.

"We have already sent £10,000 for medical supplies and food.

"At Christmas time we collected £8,000 for displaced people, the elderly and children in orphanages."

Anna added: "Although people say there might be a reason for cautious optimism, you never know with Putin. He has his own agenda and if he decided to attack he would do so.

"People just do not know what will happen and I am watching the news in dread of what might happen.

"It is a case for prayers all the time.

"The Ukrainians are very determined and will not stand back and let Russia walk over them.

"They will fight and on social media there are stories of a 65-year-old woman learning how to fire a gun."

Meanwhile, foreign leaders have been holding diplomatic talks in an attempt to de-escalate tensions after Russian troops amassed along the borders with the Ukraine.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops were deployed near the borders of Ukraine, with units positioned around the east of the country, as well as in Crimea, Moldova and Belarus.

However, Russia has said that some of its troops are withdrawing back to their bases after completing military exercises.

Many governments are still waiting to see how thorough the withdrawal is and whether there is any significant de-escalation of military manoevres on the borders with the Ukraine.

Concern about conflict dates back to 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsular from Ukraine, and when separatists captured large parts of eastern Ukraine, starting a conflict which has claimed more than 14,000 lives.