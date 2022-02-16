Sensory experiences for disabled children coming to Wolverhampton

Sassy Sensory Surprises is run by Toni Leigh

Sassy Sensory Surprises is run by Toni Leigh and wants to reach as many families as possible when it comes to accessing events in the community as many are not tailored to children with additional needs.

Two sessions will be held as part of a 'sensory funday' on February 21 at Newhampton Arts Centre on Dunkley Street, Wolverhampton.

The first will take place between 10am and 12.30pm, with the second starting at 1:30pm and finishing at 4pm.

On the day there will be two large rooms available for children and young adults to enjoy various sensory experience in a safe non-judgemental environment.

There will be various stations and equipment including a calming area, physical sensory elements, disco tent, puppet show, sensory crafting, balloon modelling, glitter painting and refreshments.

Toni Leigh, who runs the project, said: "Being a parent of a child with additional needs, I understand the importance to have more inclusive environments in our community.

"Our sensory sessions provide children with an environment to explore and enjoy positive sensory experiences in a safe non-judgemental environment.

"The sessions aim to bring families together and offer support.

"We want the Sassy community/school program to reach out to as many families as we can across the West Midlands.

"To show parents you are not alone in your journey and provide inclusion for our children."

There will also be a session held in Dudley at the Sycamore Centre on February 24 with anyone interested asked to contact toni@sassysensorysurprises.co.uk.

More sessions are also planned as part of a programme for March and April with more information to be announced in due course.