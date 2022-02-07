Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton MP backs annual apprenticeship week

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson is backing National Apprenticeship Week, which begins today and runs until Sunday.

Stuart Anderson
Stuart Anderson

The annual celebration focuses on the benefits which apprenticeships and other routes into professions can have on individuals, businesses, and communities.

The theme this year is 'Build the Future,' with the Government pledging to invest £3.8 billion over the next three years in high quality training and education.

Mr Anderson said apprenticeships were not just a great way of earning and learning at the same time, but can help businesses fill vacancies and help communities build valuable skills for the future.

He said: "Since 2015, more than 3,000 people have started apprenticeships across Wolverhampton South West.

"As a local MP, I want to do all that I can to see even more, high-quality apprenticeships and personalised careers support delivered for local people.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
Politics
Education
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News