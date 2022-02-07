Wolverhampton MP backs annual apprenticeship week

Stuart Anderson

The annual celebration focuses on the benefits which apprenticeships and other routes into professions can have on individuals, businesses, and communities.

The theme this year is 'Build the Future,' with the Government pledging to invest £3.8 billion over the next three years in high quality training and education.

Mr Anderson said apprenticeships were not just a great way of earning and learning at the same time, but can help businesses fill vacancies and help communities build valuable skills for the future.

He said: "Since 2015, more than 3,000 people have started apprenticeships across Wolverhampton South West.