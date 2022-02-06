Hundreds of weapons seized during police crackdown

More than 500 weapons were seized last year. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police seized more than 500 weapons and made hundreds of arrests during its ongoing drive to combat gangs and serious crime in Wolverhampton.

The Wolverhampton Taskforce team has been at the forefront of tackling violence and drug dealing across the city in the last year.

They carried out targeted operations which helped recover the haul of knives, guns, batons and other potentially dangerous weapons during 2021.

The team with 10 PCs also acted on intelligence to seize and destroy hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of Class A and B drugs.

Overall, the Taskforce made more than 450 arrests for offences ranging from possession of weapons and drugs to kidnap and domestic abuse.

Inspector Stephanie Furber, of the Taskforce, said: "We're focussed on tackling crimes which cause some of the most harm within the city.

"We’re removing potentially lethal weapons off the streets and breaking up drug networks which are not only illegal but can contribute to other criminal behaviour.

"We carry out regular operations to target and disrupt those we suspect are connected to gangs and crime. And everyone can be assured there will be no let-up in this as we look to keep our communities safe."

Anyone with information about illegal or criminal activity can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.