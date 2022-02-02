Laptop loans to help Wolverhampton residents develop digital skills

Learners on the Wolves Digital Online Course meet with Councillor Obaida Ahmed

Wolves Online, run by Wolverhampton Council and city partners, is helping residents in Whitmore Reans without tech knowledge to develop new skills and improve their confidence.

The scheme linked up with the Digital Inclusion Guidance Information Technology and Learning (DIGITAL) online programme established at Gloucester Street Community Centre in September.

Now, participants can loan laptops so they can connect to the internet and develop their digital skills at home.

Participant Lola Dunkley said: “To take part in everyday services just to survive, such as shopping, health services, paying bills - I have not got the digital skills. I am keen to learn the basics of the internet and digital technology to use it safely."

The Gloucester Street DIGITAL programme has so far received from Wolves Online 20 Chromebooks, five tablets and an estimated 250 gigabytes of data to help people connect.

The lending scheme hopes to support people into education, training or employment.

Each participant is also assigned a digital online mentor, who supports the participant from entry to progression.

To date the centre has supported over 30 participants, with 50 per cent aged 50 or over.

Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for digital city, Councillor Obaida Ahmed, said: “The City of Wolverhampton is committed to digital inclusion. It is fundamental, not a ‘nice to have’ – and programmes like the DIGITAL Online Centre at Gloucester Street - supported by Wolves Online - are critical to our strategy.

“Digital is the primary means of connection and access to essential services and digital skills are crucial for economic resilience and growth, providing a gateway to jobs, progression, social inclusion and cohesion.

“It is crucial all residents can benefit by ensuring they have the devices and connectivity to get online and improve their life chances - we fully recognise how critical and life-changing connectivity can be.

“The Wolves Online scheme is just one initiative as part of our wider work on being a fully digitally inclusive city.”

The DIGITAL Online Centre is always on the lookout for more funding opportunities and volunteer mentors to support the growing numbers of participants coming into the centre.