Only 80 Covid-19 cases could have been developed in healthcare settings in Wolverhampton, figures suggest

Data shown to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's (RWT) board meeting revealed there were 83 cases which were potentially healthcare-acquired cases (HCAI).

There were three cases in April, one in May, two in June, none in July, 48 in August, two in September, seven in October, four in November and 16 in December.

The figures include probable healthcare acquired cases – eight days from admission – and definite healthcare acquired, which is 14 days onwards, the report said.

Meanwhile there were a series of Covid-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings, with staff or patients testing positive, including at New Cross Hospital wards in various cases.

Nine hospital staff tested positive for the virus between December 10 to December 24 after a staff outing, resulting in the ward being deep cleaned over Christmas.

Two more hospital staff tested positive on December 13, with two patients testing positive in HCAI cases with one on December 16 and another five days later.

Five staff at Penn Manor GP practice tested positive on December 21 last year which resulted in the surgery being closed and deep cleaned, the report said.

Meanwhile Joanna Macve, from the trust, said the healthcare trust is now starting to see inpatient numbers falling in line with case rates locally.

The report added: "The annual flu campaign commenced September 21 (2021). As of January 13, 2022, 58.42 per cent of RWT staff have received the vaccine.