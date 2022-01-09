Man taken to hospital following three-car smash

The wreckage left after three cars crash into each other on Castlecroft Road. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire Station

West Midlands Ambulance, Fire and Police services were called out to the scene of the accident on Castlecroft Road in Wolverhampton around 11.10pm on Saturday, January 8.

They arrived to find three cars at the scene, with the front bonnet of one car completely destroyed.

Fire crews from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park worked to help one man out of a car, who was treated for head injuries by West Midlands Ambulance Service and subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called by police at 11.10pm last night. Two appliances attended, one from Wolverhampton and one from Fallings Park.

"It was a three car road traffic collision. Police and the Ambulance Service were both in attendance.

"The stop message came through at 11.30pm."

Wolverhampton Fire Station tweeted an image of the aftermath of the crash.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Fire Station said: "Crews are leaving the scene of a road traffic collision at Castlecroft Road.

"One man received treatment for a head injury by crews."