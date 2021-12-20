Temporary Jobcentre opens in Wolverhampton to help Universal Credit claimants

The new office will provide increased support to all Universal Credit claimants.

The site’s 40 work coaches will help people looking for work in Wolverhampton with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Mims Davies, Minister for Employment, said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Wolverhampton.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated Work Coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Wulfrun Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by the DWP earlier this year, building on the existing 639 Jobcentres across the UK.

The additional space will accommodate new work coaches recruited in the Black Country helping more people to transform their lives through tailored employment support.

Work coach Jas Bhamra, who is one of those new recruits based at Wulfrun Job Centre, said: “Being new to the work coach role, I have really loved engaging with my claimants in-person, supporting and advising them on their journey into finding employment. I have built a great rapport with them and provide support by referring them to the many training courses available.”

Anna Maria Di Vico is the work coach team leader overseeing the new site, bringing with her 16 years of DWP experience.