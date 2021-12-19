Artwork for Mayor of Wolverhampton's Christmas cards unveiled after competition

The winning Christmas card designs.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, mayor of the city, invited youngsters to submit designs with a promise the best ones would feature on his official card.

And now the work of the winners – aged four to 13 – have been turned into Christmas e-cards which are being sent out to notable figures in the city.

More than 1,000 children, aged four to 16, entered the competition with the winners selected by a cross-party panel of councillors and a business leader.

Councillor Brackenridge said: "It was wonderful for my fellow judges and I to witness the high volume and standard of entries from many schools across the city in this year’s Mayoral Christmas card competition.

"We had a very difficult task in selecting the winners and runners up in the various age categories and I would like to thank all who entered for their amazing efforts as well as the judges for giving up their time.

"We really do have a wealth of talent amongst our young artists in the city. The winners and runners up will be invited to the Mayor’s Parlour and will receive a special memento of their achievement.

"I would also like to thank the competition sponsors - Collins Aerospace, Region Security and Goughs - who all made generous donations to the mayoral charities."

The winners of the competition were four-year-old Oscar Corbett, who attends Oak Meadow Primary School, five-year-old Simran Wahid who attends Perry Hall Primary School, nine-year-old Veeran Wahid, who attends Perry Hall Primary School, 11-year-old Zachary McCulloch who attends Bilston CofE Primary School, 13-year-old Natalie Chanelle Freeman who attends Moseley Park School and 13-year-old Karolina Wlaznik wo attends Thomas Telford School.

This year's mayoral charities are the Staffordshire Regiment Regimental Charity which works with veterans on issues such as homelessness, finance, recuperation and mental health issues, Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation, the official charity of Wolves FC, which educates and inspires local people and communities, creating opportunities and changing lives and Alternative Giving CIO which helps homeless and vulnerable people in Wolverhampton.