University announces interim Vice-Chancellor

Ian Campbell

Ian Campbell has been appointed to the role. He joined the university this week to enable a transition period with retiring Vice-Chancellor Geoff Layer.

Mr Campbell has been Vice-Chancellor and chief executive at Liverpool John Moores University.

Mr Layer is continuing in his role until he leaves the university at the end of December.

Mr Campbell said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton. I relate to the strategic direction of the university and its values and look forward to building on what has been achieved to date. I am very much looking forward to joining the University of Opportunity.”

Hi previous roles also include being Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hertfordshire, where he was responsible for the development of the university strategy and all academic related areas. He has also worked at Brunel University where he was responsible for developing the student experience and external relations.

His primary research area, over the last 30 years, has focused on the physiology of individuals with a spinal cord injury during exercise.

Chairman of the university’s board of governors, Jim Oatridge, said: “I am delighted that we have appointed Ian Campbell as interim Vice-Chancellor to take forward the strategic direction of the institution and ensure a continuation of executive leadership. I would also like to offer my thanks to Geoff Layer for his leadership of the university during his 10 years as Vice-Chancellor.