Arrest made after motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries following Wolverhampton crash

Police on patrol discovered the aftermath of the crash around 6.30pm, Friday on Cannock Road.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers on duty came across the collision at 6.30pm, where the rider of a yellow Yamaha motorbike had suffered serious injuries.

"The 32-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"The driver of a VW Touareg was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of cannabis.

"He has been released while our investigations continue."

Detectives are hoping CCTV footage from nearby cameras, doorbell recordings or dashcam footage can help them with their investigation.

The spokesman added: "We are now appealing for any information, witnesses or dash cam footage that will help our investigation.

"Please contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Please quote log number 3234 of 26.11."

Motorists were warned to take extra care on the road this weekend after Storm Arwen made conditions treacherous with high winds, snow, sleet and rain.