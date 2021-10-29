More than 40 firefighters tackle large factory fire in Wolverhampton

Old Heath Road. Photo: Google

Eight crews were called out at around 12.10am on Friday to a fire in the roof of the factory on Old Heath Road, Heath Town.

No hazardous materials were involved in the fire and nobody was trapped, or injured in the blaze which was put out at 2.30am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The incident involved a fire in the roof space of an ink (paint) production industrial unit. A total of 8 fire engines and a specialist aerial platform attended the incident at its peak (around 42 firefighters).

"We were able to confirm no known hazardous materials related to product production were present or involved in the fire at the scene.

"No persons were trapped or injured and investigations into the cause continue, with one fire crew on scene assisting our fire investigators."