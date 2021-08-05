Fatal crash car was chased by police after 'assault' outside Cannock nightclub

William Craddock was one of two 22-year-old men killed in the crash

The man was taken to hospital following an incident outside Fever in Cannock at around 3.30am on Sunday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the convertible Audi was pursued for a "short time" by police before it crashed into a telegraph pole and tree on Cannock Road in Westcroft, Wolverhampton, just before 4am.

Will Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both 22 and from Walsall, died in the crash. A third man, named by friends and family on social media as Alfie Peakman, also 22, was critically injured and remains in hospital.

A man was assaulted outside Fever nightclub in Cannock, which is opposite the police station

West Midlands Ambulance Service said medics were sent to treat a man who was injured following an assault near Fever, which is across the road from the police station.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.34am on Sunday to reports of an assault on Wolverhampton Road, Cannock.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene. On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was injured. He was assessed at the scene and conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

The IOPC said its investigation remained at an early stage and that a review of police body-worn footage had begun.

The damaged convertible Audi ended up in a hedge in the crash on Cannock Road. Photo: SnapperSK

Regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the men’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We have contacted both families of the men who died to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.