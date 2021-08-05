Family 'broken' after horror Cannock Road crash

William Craddock was one of two 22-year-old men killed in the crash

Will Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both aged 22 from Walsall, died in the crash on Cannock Road, Westcroft, in the early hours of Sunday. A third man, named on social media as Alfie Peakman, also 22, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The Audi had been chased by police before the crash.

Tributes have flooded in from family and friends of the victims, while online fundraising campaigns have been launched in their memories.

Mr Craddock's sister Lauren said on Facebook: "My baby brother, Will. I don’t know what to say, we are broken.

"Will, we love you so much, forever and always."

She added: "It all feels like a dream, the worst dream ever."

Miss Craddock said she had been "overwhelmed" by the amount of messages and tributes the family had received.

Tiffany Hughes, the partner of Mr Morrison-Taylor, who was father to baby girl Renae, said her "heart is in two".

She said: "My heart's in two for real, don’t know what I’m gonna do. Did anything for me and our baby girl.

"I’m literally lost for words, it all feels a dream. I’ll make sure she’s a daddy’s girl, she’ll never ever forget you

Hayley Blewitt, a friend of the former Aldridge School pupil Mr Craddock, has launched an online fundraising page which has so far raised more than £1,700.

She said: "I'm trying to raise funds to help one of my best friends give her son the best send off.

"Will was tragically killed in a car crash. He was just 22! I want to help his mum and family give him the best send off. No mother should be going through this!"

A similar page has been set up for Mr Morrison-Taylor, while another friend is printing t-shirts in honour of the two victims to raise money for their families.

Meanwhile, a plaque has been installed near the scene of the crash on Cannock Road by the owner of the garden where the Audi came to rest.

Grandfather Glyn Morgan, 54, a group leader at Jaguar Land Rover in Solihull, said he wanted to create a place for people to remember and pay tribute to the victims.

The car smashed into a tree in the garden after careering through Mr Morgan's fence, causing major damage.

He and wife Teresa were woken by the crash just before 4am and he immediately went to try and help.

He said: "After the incident there were a lot of people congregating. We felt guilty, we didn't know what to do. We tried to speak to people and console them.

"Everybody kept putting flowers down and I said I would put up a plaque to give them a bit of dignity and respect."

He added: "It's not about me, it's about those poor people who have lost their lives."

The crash is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of police.