Rare records set to pull in music fans

Claire Howell in Vinyl and Vintage

Vinyl and Vintage in Cleveland Street, Wolverhampton, is holding its second Record Store Day from 8am, with rare vinyls such as Queen and Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury and the Rolling Stones.

Claire Howell, owner of the store, said pre-Covid people would queue outside the shop from 5pm the evening before it opened, as it is first-come, first-served.

She said: "It's called Drop 2, it used to be once a year but because of Covid it's split into two, the last one was in June.

"Only shops that have accounts with record companies can take part, and if you buy new records from them throughout the year they supply you with exclusive releases for Record Store Day.

"Only independent shops will have them."

Claire explained: "We order what stock we would like and hope that we will get some of it, we rarely get all of it.

"In June we had about 50 people queueing outside, which after Covid was particularly good, as last year it was quite poor.

"People like to come and support the store and buy the records they want for a fair price.

"There are some quite rare records."