Volunteers help clear up the canal in Wolverhampton

Tracy Cresswell, front, with, left to right, Emily Lovell, Ashley Lovell, Heather Reeves and Julianne Joyce

About eight people have planned to clear overgrown pathways to tidy up the local area around Coxwell Avenue and opposite the Science Park.

The tidy-up campaign, organised by Healthwatch Wolverhampton, has been carried out with the help of staff from the Canal and River Trust.

Ashley Lovell, aged 30, from Darlaston, who is the digital engagement officer with Healthwatch Wolverhampton, said: "The towpath is close to our base and we decided to reach out to the community after the lockdowns and to help tidy the area for local people and visitors.

"We are the independent voice of people who use health and social care services and as we are starting to get back to work within the community again we wanted to support one of our partners, the Canal and River Trust.

"The Trust has provided all the equipment to help us clean the overgrown towpath and general tidy up the area.

"We plan to spend two days doing the work and hope that this will generally make is more pleasant for people visiting the area."

The Canal and River Trust is guardian of 2,000 miles of canals and rivers as well as reservoirs across the country.