Two taken to hospital after Birmingham New Road crash

The junction in 2019

The two-car crash happened on Thursday at about 1.30pm at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue, the same junction where two children died in a crash in March 2019.

Sanjay Singh, aged 10, and his 23-month-old brother Pawanveer died when their mother’s car was struck by a vehicle coming the other way as she turned off the Birmingham New Road.

A man and a woman were treated for minor injuries and taken to New Cross Hospital on Thursday.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were all called to the scene and the road was closed in the direction of Wolverhampton.

Jordan Eggington, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 1.35pm on Thursday to reports of a two car road traffic collision at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue and Birmingham New Road.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews treated a man and woman for minor injuries and they were conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment. A second woman was also treated for minor injuries and discharged on scene.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We had the call from the ambulance service on Thursday at 1.39pm reporting a road traffic collision at Lawnswood Avenue, the junction of Birmingham New Road.

"We responded with a fire engine and five firefighters from Wolverhampton and a brigade response vehicle with three firefighters from Dudley.

"The first crew was at the scene in five minutes.

"The first message they sent said the incident involves two cars in collision at a junction, one man and two women were out of the vehicles and being assessed by the fire service who were also making the vehicle safe.

"They were given oxygen therapy and handed into the care of the ambulance service.

"Our crews needed to close Birmingham New Road heading into Wolverhampton at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue.

"We requested the police to help with traffic management."