Police appeal to find 14-year-old who failed to return home from school in Wolverhampton

A police appeal has been launched to find a 14-year-old who failed to return home from school in Wolverhampton.

Terrell Marshall-Williams. Photo: Wolverhampton Police
Terrell Marshall-Williams, who is 5ft 4ins with distinctive shoulder-length plaited hair, was last seen on Tuesday, June 8.

Police believe he may have travelled by train from Wolverhampton to London Euston, via Birmingham, the following evening.

It has prompted officers to urge anyone with information to come forward, as they grow more concerned for his welfare.

The 14-year-old is slim, wearing blue joggers, black and white Nike Air Max trainers, and a black and white rain jacket.

He also has a rucksack and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999.

