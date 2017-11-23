Wolves top list of new football banning orders

A total of 32 orders were made between August last year and July barring Wolves fans from attending matches. This was up from 21 the previous year.

As of August 7, there were 75 banning orders in place against the club's fans, the second highest total in the country behind Newcastle United.

The figures are released each year by the Home Office.

In terms of new orders made in the last year, 18 were issued against Birmingham City fans, up from 13 the year before; 11 against Aston Villa fans, up from six; three for Walsall fans, compared to four a year earlier; and none were made against West Bromwich Albion supporters, down from seven during the previous season.

The total number of banning orders for each of the clubs' supporters stand at 41 against Blues fans, 31 against Villa fans, 30 against Walsall fans and 16 against fans of The Baggies.

Newcastle United fans topped the list of total banning orders for the third consecutive year.

The club, on its return to the Premier League, had 111 banning orders against supporters, a slight decrease from 124 last year.

Meanwhile the number of football-related arrests decreased overall to 1,638 in 2016/17, down 257 compared with the previous year.

Birmingham City had the highest number of fans arrested last season, at 72, followed by Premier League outfit West Ham United with 67.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, there were 43 Wolves fans arrested, 17 Albion fans, nine Saddlers fans and 52 Villa supporters.

Across the country, the most common cause for arrest was public disorder, which accounted for 31 percent of incidents, followed by violent disorder, at 21 percent, and alcohol offences, at 16 percent.

Football banning orders are civil orders which aim to stop known hooligans causing trouble at and around football matches.