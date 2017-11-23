Call for repair work at West Park entrance to be completed

Council chiefs have been urged to finish the repair works to an historic park entrance as quickly as possible.

Pillars outside Wolverhampton’s West Park remain protected by unsightly metal barriers and scaffolding as repair work continues.

However, the work has been ‘dragging on’ according to one councillor who has urged chiefs to speed up the repairs. A warning sign on the metal fencing says: “Construction site. DANGER. Keep out.”

Tory councillor Udey Singh has called for the Labour-run authority to get the repairs completed as quickly as they can.

Councillor Singh told the Express & Star: “I would urge the council to get the gates repaired as soon as possible, to make sure the entrance is back to its normal pristine condition.

“West Park is a major city venue and we hold a number of major events there.

“So it’s imperative we get these kind of issues resolved immediately and not let them drag on.

“We need to ensure West Park remains an attractive venue – especially ahead of the Christmas period when there will be a Winter Wonderland event there.”

A van unwittingly damaged one of the pillars back in June ahead of a charity bike ride from Wolverhampton to Aberdovey.

The vehicle which was delivering the bikes into the park accidentally crashed into one of the pillars, knocking off one of the settings which rest on the top.

The incident tore a strip out of the body of the white delivery van, leaving a gaping hole in its side.

The pillar is located on the left of the Park Road West entrance to the park.

At the time Paul Wilson, lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton, posted his pictures of the damage on Facebook and said: “This is the Connaught Road entrance to West Park this morning, does anyone know what happened?”

Mr Wilson, aged 56, of Compton, said: “I was surprised to see it looking like that.

“I don’t know how historical the pillar is but I’m sure it’s been there for some time. Clearly someone has been careless there.”