‘Sexually aroused’ New Cross doctor struck off

Dr Mohammed Yasin, 30, denied sexual misconduct during the incident in which he hugged them tightly.

He also allegedly moved his hands down their bodies and thrust against them, pressing his upper legs into the two women who claimed the doctor was ‘pleased’ to see them.

At a medical tribunal Yasin, who was working as a locum at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, denied their claims saying the women may have been confused as he had a Nokia Candybar handset and car key fob in his trouser pocket.

He also said he hugged the women – known as Miss A and Miss B – because he wanted to ‘fit in’ and had seen other colleagues of a similar background to himself doing the same.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, a disciplinary panel accepted Yasin ‘may well have had such items in his pocket’ at the time of the incident in April last year but found him guilty of sexually motivated conduct.

Panel chairman Richard Tutt said: “Dr Yasin abused the special position of trust a doctor occupies and demonstrated sexually motivated predatory behaviour towards two junior female colleagues in the workplace, who were vulnerable by virtue of Dr Yasin’s respective seniority.

Having sexually assaulted Miss B, within a period of approximately two hours, Dr Yasin, from Birmingham, persisted in his sexually motivated predatory behaviour when he then sexually assaulted Miss A.

“His behaviour towards Miss A, the more vulnerable of the two complainants, was particularly persistent as he continued in his actions twice after she had moved away from him.

“Subsequently, Dr Yasin has shown limited insight into the less serious allegations made against him, and has shown little or no insight in relation to the more serious aspects of his behaviour.”