Man rescued from blaze at Willenhall pub as police launch arson investigation

Fire crews rushed to the blaze at the Old Oak Pub on Walsall Road at around 4.25am on Friday.

A man was rescued from inside the property by a member of the public.

Fire investigators were called to the scene along with a police forensic investigator.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed the blaze is being treated as arson.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called following a fire at a pub in Walsall Road, Willenhall, just before 4.30am on Friday.

"Damage was caused to the property and a man suffered from smoke inhalation.

"This is being treated as arson and we are carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/15209/24.