'Heartbreaking': Rabbit and her seven newborns abandoned in damp cardboard box in Willenhall

The female rabbit and her seven newborns were found in a damp cardboard box

The rabbits were found abandoned last Friday by residents in Ashburn Grove, Willenhall, who called the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley said: “The size of these tiny rabbits indicates that the mother had only just given birth, which is heartbreaking.

“We know times are tough at the minute for everyone but the answer is never to dump an animal - there is help available.

“The RSPCA has resources to help during the cost of living crisis - including our new Hub. Family and friends can often help and people struggling can even seek advice from a local charity or vet.

“Sadly, we’ve seen a 24 per cent increase in animals being abandoned this year and we fear this is due to the cost of living crisis, while our new Animal Kindness Index found 28 per cent of owners are worried about being able to care for their pets.

“If anyone does recognise these bunnies they can ring the RSPCA confidentially on 0300 123 8018.”

The rabbits are now being fostered by an RSPCA vet nurse until they are able to be rehomed.

Sadly the RSPCA has reported a large increase - 49 per cent - in rabbits coming into its care in the first half of 2022.

This is why the charity has launched its Adoptober campaign; a month-long rehoming drive to highlight the many animals left in its care and to encourage people to rescue animals.

