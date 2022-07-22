Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall Council scotch speculation about grave desecration at Willenhall Lawn Crematorium

By Adam SmithWillenhallPublished:

Walsall Council has moved to quash speculation on social media baby graves have been vandalised in Willenhall Lawn Cemetery.

Willenhall Lawn Crematorium
Willenhall Lawn Crematorium

Bereavement services staff inspected the cemetery at 6am on Thursday but could not find any clear evidence of recent damage or vandalism.

Also the council has not received any direct complaints from parents or other family members. In April families besieged the council when staff Streetly Crematorium removed toys, mementoes and even pictures of baby scans from graves without permission of the parents

However, dilapidation of older graves due to weathering and the ageing of ornaments and other decorations left by families has become an eyesore.

Any items left on baby graves in this cemetery are not removed by staff, even if they are in a poor condition, as they are mindful of the potential distress this may cause to families. We recognise that these items may be of great sentimental value.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader for Resilient Communities said: "I imagine that this speculation has very naturally caused a great deal of concern to many bereaved families and I would like to reassure them that we are taking this matter very seriously.

“Our cemeteries are public places for quiet reflection and remembrance and it is important that visitors feel safe on these sites and also that their loved ones’ graves are safe."

He added: "Almost 12 months ago, there was an incident at Willenhall Lawn Cemetery which was investigated and resulted in the installation of additional CCTV.

"It seems that images taken at that time have appeared again on social media this week and no doubt people seeing those images will believe them to be recent."

He added: "We are mindful that this time of the year might have some significance to the person who caused the previous damage. Our cemetery staff will be stepping up our monitoring of this area over the next few weeks.

"If any parents or family members have any information or concerns, please contact our bereavement services team, or, if they believe a crime has been committed, to contact West Midlands Police.”

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News