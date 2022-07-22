Walsall Council scotch speculation about grave desecration at Willenhall Lawn Crematorium

Willenhall Lawn Crematorium

Bereavement services staff inspected the cemetery at 6am on Thursday but could not find any clear evidence of recent damage or vandalism.

Also the council has not received any direct complaints from parents or other family members. In April families besieged the council when staff Streetly Crematorium removed toys, mementoes and even pictures of baby scans from graves without permission of the parents

However, dilapidation of older graves due to weathering and the ageing of ornaments and other decorations left by families has become an eyesore.

Any items left on baby graves in this cemetery are not removed by staff, even if they are in a poor condition, as they are mindful of the potential distress this may cause to families. We recognise that these items may be of great sentimental value.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader for Resilient Communities said: "I imagine that this speculation has very naturally caused a great deal of concern to many bereaved families and I would like to reassure them that we are taking this matter very seriously.

“Our cemeteries are public places for quiet reflection and remembrance and it is important that visitors feel safe on these sites and also that their loved ones’ graves are safe."

He added: "Almost 12 months ago, there was an incident at Willenhall Lawn Cemetery which was investigated and resulted in the installation of additional CCTV.

"It seems that images taken at that time have appeared again on social media this week and no doubt people seeing those images will believe them to be recent."

He added: "We are mindful that this time of the year might have some significance to the person who caused the previous damage. Our cemetery staff will be stepping up our monitoring of this area over the next few weeks.