Walsall Council threatens developer with High Court action over legal agreement concerning Darlaston development
Walsall Council has said it is preparing to take legal action in the High Court against Countryside Properties, after ten alleged breaches of a Section 106 agreement.
By Adam Smith
Published
The council claims the national housing developer is in breach of a planning agreement that’s intended to hand control of open spaces to residents at a recently built estate of 205 homes in Darlaston.
However, with all properties on the Wards Keep site in Heathfield Lane West sold, the developer has allegedly failed to stick to the planning application conditions granted in 2018.
Countryside, which completed a £1.2bn merger with Vistry Group in 2022, is accused of a lack of cooperation over ten separate breaches of the agreement.