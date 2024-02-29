Walsall Council threatens developer with High Court action over legal agreement concerning Darlaston development

The council claims the national housing developer is in breach of a planning agreement that’s intended to hand control of open spaces to residents at a recently built estate of 205 homes in Darlaston.

However, with all properties on the Wards Keep site in Heathfield Lane West sold, the developer has allegedly failed to stick to the planning application conditions granted in 2018.

Countryside, which completed a £1.2bn merger with Vistry Group in 2022, is accused of a lack of cooperation over ten separate breaches of the agreement.