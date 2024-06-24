New electric vehicle recharging bays planned for these five streets in Walsall borough

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Walsall Council has given notice of its intention to introduce electric vehicle (EV) charging bays to five streets in the area.

Under the proposal Tong Street in Walsall, Sandwell Street in Walsall, Granville Street in Willenhall, King Edwards Street in Darlaston and Athelney Court in Pelsall will all receive dedicated EV charging stations and bays.

The full details of the proposals are included in the draft order, with plans showing roads subject to the order and the extent and details of the controls proposed.

The order and the plans, along with a statement of the council's reasons for proposing to make the order, can be examined by appointment.

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to the Strategic Transport Team by phone number 01922 650000, or alternatively via email on transportstrategy@walsall.gov.uk.

Formal objections to the plans can be made by writing to the Permanent and Temporary Traffic Management Team, The Civic Centre, Darwall Street, Walsall, WS1 1DG, quoting reference GW/2265/5575 or to the email address tro.walsall.gov.uk.

Objections must be made no later than July 5, 2024.