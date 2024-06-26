Hairdresser of 40 years prepares to step back - but business is staying within the family

Wendy Cooksey, owner of Hair by Wendy, on Church Street, Darlaston, has said that she is excited to give the keys to the shop to her daughter, Estelle.

Wendy has been cutting hair for more than four decades, starting with her first role at the age of 15 at Sergio's in Walsall in 1983, which is now called Vito's.

Now, the hairdresser will give control of the shop to her daughter, who hopes to take the business in a new, 'more youthful' direction.

Wendy, 64, said: "I've been cutting hair around Darlaston since I was 15 years of age, I actually still cut the hair of customers that I've been serving since I was 15.