BMW driver arrested following high-speed chase from Darlaston to Birmingham city centre

Officers from West Midlands Police began the chase after the driver failed to stop the BMW he was driving in Darlaston.

The chase continued until the car crashed on Adams Street in Duddeston, outside Birmingham City Centre and opposite Bodyguard Workwear at around 5.20pm.

The driver was subsequently arrested and police say they found a knife on the man.

No injuries were reported from the scene, although the car suffered damage at the front.

A spokesman for West Midland Police said: "BMW failed to stop in Darlaston after a lengthy high speed pursuit the vehicle has crashed near Birmingham city centre

"The driver arrested who also had a knife on him.

"Luckily, everyone was ok."