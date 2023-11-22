Victoria Road, Darlaston, was closed by emergency services in both directions early this morning (November 22) following the incident.

The incident, which took place at around 8.22am saw emergency services rush to the scene, where on arrival they found a man with crucial injuries.

An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene and immediately began to administer advanced trauma care to the man.

Victoria Road is closed on both directions due to an emergency incident

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Richards Street in Darlaston, Wednesbury at 8.22pm. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene with the first resources arriving in six minutes.

"On arrival, crews found a man with critical injuries and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced trauma care before he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

The incident was also announced by Walsall Council and has led to the closure of the Swimming and Fitness Centre, which is usually open to the public.

On X, Walsall Council announced: "Darlaston Swimming & Fitness Centre has not been able to open this morning due to an incident on Victoria Road just outside the car park entrance.

"The Road has been closed from both ends with no access to both vehicles and pedestrians."

The swimming and fitness centre said the issue is not related to them, but confirmed they are closed for the remainder of the day.

On Facebook, the group announced: "Due to unforeseen circumstances not relating to Darlaston Swimming & Fitness Centre, we will be closed until further notice.

"We are hoping to be open as soon as possible and we will update you regularly throughout the day. thank you for your cooperation. Darlaston management team."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for more information.