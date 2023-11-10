A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft from another person and a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery after the alleged incidents on Thursday night.

Mobile phones were taken from people following robberies on Wellington Road in Wolverhampton and Herberts Park Road in Darlaston. A man and a boy were later arrested in connection with the crimes.

They both remain in detention while officers from West Midlands Police continue inquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a man and a teenage boy on suspicion of two street robberies in Wolverhampton and Darlaston.

"We arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and theft from another person while we also arrested 15-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery. Both remain in detention while we carry out enquiries.

"The arrests follow robberies on Wellington Road in Wolverhampton and Herberts Park Road in Darlaston last night where mobile phones were taken.

"Following some excellent work from neighbourhood officers in Wolverhampton we were able to trace two suspects.

"We are in the early stages of our enquiries and would appeal for people who may have information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/979008/23.

"We have been raising awareness of robbery in Walsall and Wolverhampton through a national week of action called Op Calibre.

"Reducing robbery is a key element in tackling violence. We are working day and night to protect communities and to tackle this highly traumatic crime.

"Robbery remains a force priority. We will target our activity in known hotspot areas, increasing our visibility and operational activity and arresting those intent on committing crime."