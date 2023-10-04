Parents horrified by crash outside school which badly hurt two girls set up their own safety patrols
Premium
A group of determined parents have taken it upon themselves to control the speed of traffic outside their children's school days after an accident hospitalised two girls.
The four parents of children at Old Church Primary CE School in Darlaston have formed a traffic patrol on Willenhall Street outside the school, with two each standing at points on the left and right hand side of Alma Street near the entrance to the school.