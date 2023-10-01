Mother leads call for road safety measures after schoolgirls hurt near Walsall school

The junction of Willenhall Street and Alma Street, which leads into School Street, in Darlaston. Photo: Google

The schoolgirls, who have not been named, were struck in School Street in Darlaston near Old Church Primary CE School on Thursday.

Both children were taken to hospital for treatment following the accident which happened off Willenhall Street, a busy route between Darlaston and Willenhall.

The Change.org petition organised by school parent Kelly Astley has so far attracted almost 140 signatures. It states: "As a concerned parent at Old Church Primary School in Darlaston, I am deeply worried about the safety of our children when crossing Willenhall Street on the way to and from school each day.

"It is with great urgency that I call upon the local authorities to take immediate action by installing a crossing and improving signage on this busy road.

"Recently, there was a shocking road traffic accident involving children leaving Old Church Primary School. Witnessing this horrifying incident has left many parents deeply shaken and is an experience no parent should ever have to go through.

"Willenhall Street serves as a major thoroughfare for vehicles travelling through our community. However, it lacks proper infrastructure to ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially young children who are often accompanied by their parents or guardians during school hours.

"The absence of a designated crossing point exacerbates the risks associated with crossing this busy road."

In addition to a designated crossing point the petition is calling for improved road signs and for regular traffic checks o be carried out in the vicinity in a bid to improve safety.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "We were called to School Street, Darlaston on Thursday after a collision involving a car and two children.

"The children were taken to hospital for further treatment and the driver of the car remained at the scene helping officers with their inquiries."