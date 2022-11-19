Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry linked to major flytipping incidents that blocked roads in Walsall seized in joint operation

By Thomas ParkesDarlastonPublished: Comments

A lorry linked to several significant fly-tipping incidents in Darlaston and Willenhall which blocked off roads has been seized, chiefs have said.

The vehicle was "strongly suspected of being involved in a number of significant fly-tips in the borough."
The vehicle was "strongly suspected of being involved in a number of significant fly-tips in the borough."

The HINO Hiab dumped large quantities of industrial waste on November 10 and 11 on Kendricks Road, Darlaston, and Ezekiel Lane in Willenhall.

It was seized by Walsall Police alongside staff from Walsall Council after it discovered at an industrial estate in the borough completely unattended.

Councillor Gary Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said the authority would continue to tackle the criminal activity "robustly".

He added: "Fly tipping is a blight on the borough and costs the public purse a significant amount of money to clear; money that should be being spent on other essential services."

Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Willenhall
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News