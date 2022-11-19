Lorry linked to major flytipping incidents that blocked roads in Walsall seized in joint operation

The vehicle was "strongly suspected of being involved in a number of significant fly-tips in the borough."

The HINO Hiab dumped large quantities of industrial waste on November 10 and 11 on Kendricks Road, Darlaston, and Ezekiel Lane in Willenhall.

It was seized by Walsall Police alongside staff from Walsall Council after it discovered at an industrial estate in the borough completely unattended.

Councillor Gary Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said the authority would continue to tackle the criminal activity "robustly".

He added: "Fly tipping is a blight on the borough and costs the public purse a significant amount of money to clear; money that should be being spent on other essential services."