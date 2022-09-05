Notification Settings

Bus service between Darlaston and Willenhall will be restored next week

By Thomas Parkes

A bus route in the Black Country has been fully restored after a service was axed which led to a temporary shuttle service being launched.

The number 37 service will be restored
National Express West Midlands stepped in after the loss of the 37 service, between Darlaston and Willenhall, previously run by Thandi.

And now they have confirmed the route has been incorporating into the network and will run up to every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

Commercial director Chris Gibbens said: "Less than two weeks ago we stepped in at short notice to provide customers with an hourly 37 shuttle service between Walsall and Darlaston.

"We’ve now integrated it into our bus network so we’re pleased to be able to restore the route and run the service up to every 30 minutes between Walsall, Darlaston, Lodge Farm and Willenhall.

"In addition to enhancing the 37, we’ve adjusted some of our other timetables, which means customers travelling between Walsall and Darlaston can catch a bus every seven minutes on one of our 34, 37 and 39 services.

"We hope that new and existing customers will take advantage of our great value fares on these Black Country routes and enjoy the restored service."

The changes will come into force on September 12. On the same date, National Express West Midlands will introduce revised weekday and Saturday timetables for the 34, 36 and 39 services.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

