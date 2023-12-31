Lichfield looking to dispose of parkland to neighbouring council
Lichfield District Council is looking to dispose of an area of land it has control of because is it is not within its area.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Albutts Park, off Albutts Road is in Brownhills, although Lichfield District Council has responsibility for it.
Officers are looking to transfer it to Walsall Council as it is situated within that authority's area.
