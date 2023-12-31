Lichfield looking to dispose of parkland to neighbouring council

Albutts Park, off Albutts Road is in Brownhills, although Lichfield District Council has responsibility for it.

Officers are looking to transfer it to Walsall Council as it is situated within that authority's area.

Copies of plans showing the affected land may be viewed on the council’s website or at the offices of Lichfield District Council, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.