Brownhills company want to store extra vehicles

Jonathan and Harry Whitehouse, trading as Skip It Brownhills, wants to keep two extra goods vehicles on its premises at Chase Road and has applied to the traffic commissioner to do so.

The company deals in domestic and commercial waste solutions.

Owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days.